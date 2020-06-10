All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

233 11th Ave E

233 11th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

233 11th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
233 11th Ave E Available 12/15/19 Capitol Hill Condo - Available December 15th! You will love this beautiful two plus bedroom townhome in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood! Imagine waking every day and enjoying your private patio or shared courtyard garden. You will love the freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms featuring gorgeous quartz countertops and handsome tile backsplashes. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! Beautiful hardwoods in your main living areas. The open floor plan calls for entertaining guests or cozy nights in front of the gas fireplace. Small backyard is fully fenced. One off-street parking space included. Prime Capitol Hill location near Broadway restaurants, pubs, and shopping. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #capitolhillrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW

(RLNE5290221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 11th Ave E have any available units?
233 11th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 11th Ave E have?
Some of 233 11th Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 11th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
233 11th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 11th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 233 11th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 233 11th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 233 11th Ave E offers parking.
Does 233 11th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 11th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 11th Ave E have a pool?
No, 233 11th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 233 11th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 233 11th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 233 11th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 11th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

