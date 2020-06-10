Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

233 11th Ave E Available 12/15/19 Capitol Hill Condo - Available December 15th! You will love this beautiful two plus bedroom townhome in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood! Imagine waking every day and enjoying your private patio or shared courtyard garden. You will love the freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms featuring gorgeous quartz countertops and handsome tile backsplashes. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! Beautiful hardwoods in your main living areas. The open floor plan calls for entertaining guests or cozy nights in front of the gas fireplace. Small backyard is fully fenced. One off-street parking space included. Prime Capitol Hill location near Broadway restaurants, pubs, and shopping. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



