All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2222 NE 92nd St #313.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2222 NE 92nd St #313
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2222 NE 92nd St #313

2222 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2222 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Great Condo for Rent - Wonderful move in ready 1 bedroom, plus den condo. New carpet, new paint. Nice open floor plan, living room w/ fireplace, den w/ closet. On quiet side of the building w/ tranquil outlook. Galley kitchen w/ ample cabinets & counter space. Large master w/ oversize closet. Full bath, washer/dryer. All appliances stay. 2 storage rooms, carport parking. Nice updated building, elevator, outdoor pool, clubhouse. Great Wedgwood location. Rent include water, garbage, and internet. Club house has swimming and SPA. It has two storage and one parking lot.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE5474305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have any available units?
2222 NE 92nd St #313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have?
Some of 2222 NE 92nd St #313's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 NE 92nd St #313 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 NE 92nd St #313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 NE 92nd St #313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 is pet friendly.
Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 offers parking.
Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have a pool?
Yes, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 has a pool.
Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have accessible units?
No, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 NE 92nd St #313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 NE 92nd St #313 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University