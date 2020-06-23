2222 NE 92nd St #313

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse elevator parking pool hot tub internet access

Great Condo for Rent - Wonderful move in ready 1 bedroom, plus den condo. New carpet, new paint. Nice open floor plan, living room w/ fireplace, den w/ closet. On quiet side of the building w/ tranquil outlook. Galley kitchen w/ ample cabinets & counter space. Large master w/ oversize closet. Full bath, washer/dryer. All appliances stay. 2 storage rooms, carport parking. Nice updated building, elevator, outdoor pool, clubhouse. Great Wedgwood location. Rent include water, garbage, and internet. Club house has swimming and SPA. It has two storage and one parking lot.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



(RLNE5474305)