Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2210 NW 62nd St

2210 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard House - Adorable 1 bedroom house located in the heart of Ballard with old world charm. Available now.

Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 700 sq ft
New carpet
Built-ins in living room
Walk in closet in bedroom
Washer and dryer
Basement with ample storage space
Off street parking for one car
Pet negotiable with $50 additional in pet rent
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2150
Deposit $2150

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE5051756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

