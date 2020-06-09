2210 NW 62nd St

Amenities
Ballard House - Adorable 1 bedroom house located in the heart of Ballard with old world charm. Available now.
Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 700 sq ft
New carpet
Built-ins in living room
Walk in closet in bedroom
Washer and dryer
Basement with ample storage space
Off street parking for one car
Pet negotiable with $50 additional in pet rent
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2150
Deposit $2150
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
