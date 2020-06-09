2210 NW 62nd St

Amenities

Ballard House - Adorable 1 bedroom house located in the heart of Ballard with old world charm. Available now.



Features Include:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Approximately 700 sq ft

New carpet

Built-ins in living room

Walk in closet in bedroom

Washer and dryer

Basement with ample storage space

Off street parking for one car

Pet negotiable with $50 additional in pet rent

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2150

Deposit $2150



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



