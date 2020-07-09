2201 E ALOHA ST

Amenities

Charming Seattle Home with View of Lake Washington - Check out the Virtual Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v1KtTC9A2f1



Make this charming Seattle house your home. This 1920s home has been restored and still holds all of its original charm. The spacious 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home includes a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and large living room and dining room. Original moldings and abundant natural light enhance the beauty of this home. The master bedroom features large windows showcasing the beauty of Lake Washington.



Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. Backyard contains large patio, great for entertaining! (front and backyard are fenced in, great for kids!). Home includes one car garage and two off-street parking spaces; street parking is available (subject to conditions). Walk to Volunteer Park, UW Arboretum, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy commute to 520 and I-5, University of Washington, Swedish, Virginia Mason, Poly Clinic, Harborview, Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.



Appliances:

- Dishwasher

- Full-size washer & dryer

- Microwave

- Stainless Stove-top & Two Ovens

- Sub-zero Refrigerator & Freezer



Move-In Costs:

- Rent: $4,700/month

- Refundable Security Deposit: $4,700



Parking (subject to conditions):

- Covered parking garage: 1 space

- Off-Street: 2 spaces



Pet Policy:

- Pets not allowed



Rental Application:

- $45 Application Fee

- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting

- Monthly income 3 x monthly rent is required for tenancy



Utilities:

- Not Included



Other Details:

- 12 month lease

- No Smoking

- Tenant responsible for the maintenance of yard & landscaping of property



Tours:

- Please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



