Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2201 E ALOHA ST

2201 East Aloha Street · No Longer Available
Location

2201 East Aloha Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming Seattle Home with View of Lake Washington - Check out the Virtual Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v1KtTC9A2f1

Make this charming Seattle house your home. This 1920s home has been restored and still holds all of its original charm. The spacious 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home includes a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and large living room and dining room. Original moldings and abundant natural light enhance the beauty of this home. The master bedroom features large windows showcasing the beauty of Lake Washington.

Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. Backyard contains large patio, great for entertaining! (front and backyard are fenced in, great for kids!). Home includes one car garage and two off-street parking spaces; street parking is available (subject to conditions). Walk to Volunteer Park, UW Arboretum, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy commute to 520 and I-5, University of Washington, Swedish, Virginia Mason, Poly Clinic, Harborview, Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

Appliances:
- Dishwasher
- Full-size washer & dryer
- Microwave
- Stainless Stove-top & Two Ovens
- Sub-zero Refrigerator & Freezer

Move-In Costs:
- Rent: $4,700/month
- Refundable Security Deposit: $4,700

Parking (subject to conditions):
- Covered parking garage: 1 space
- Off-Street: 2 spaces

Pet Policy:
- Pets not allowed

Rental Application:
- $45 Application Fee
- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
- Monthly income 3 x monthly rent is required for tenancy

Utilities:
- Not Included

Other Details:
- 12 month lease
- No Smoking
- Tenant responsible for the maintenance of yard & landscaping of property

Tours:
- Please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE5803608)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 E ALOHA ST have any available units?
2201 E ALOHA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 E ALOHA ST have?
Some of 2201 E ALOHA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 E ALOHA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2201 E ALOHA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 E ALOHA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2201 E ALOHA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2201 E ALOHA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2201 E ALOHA ST offers parking.
Does 2201 E ALOHA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 E ALOHA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 E ALOHA ST have a pool?
No, 2201 E ALOHA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2201 E ALOHA ST have accessible units?
No, 2201 E ALOHA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 E ALOHA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 E ALOHA ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
