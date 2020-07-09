2201 E ALOHA ST

Amenities
Charming Seattle Home with View of Lake Washington - Check out the Virtual Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v1KtTC9A2f1
Make this charming Seattle house your home. This 1920s home has been restored and still holds all of its original charm. The spacious 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home includes a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and large living room and dining room. Original moldings and abundant natural light enhance the beauty of this home. The master bedroom features large windows showcasing the beauty of Lake Washington.
Beautifully landscaped front and backyard. Backyard contains large patio, great for entertaining! (front and backyard are fenced in, great for kids!). Home includes one car garage and two off-street parking spaces; street parking is available (subject to conditions). Walk to Volunteer Park, UW Arboretum, coffee shops and restaurants. Easy commute to 520 and I-5, University of Washington, Swedish, Virginia Mason, Poly Clinic, Harborview, Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.
Appliances:
- Dishwasher
- Full-size washer & dryer
- Microwave
- Stainless Stove-top & Two Ovens
- Sub-zero Refrigerator & Freezer
Move-In Costs:
- Rent: $4,700/month
- Refundable Security Deposit: $4,700
Parking (subject to conditions):
- Covered parking garage: 1 space
- Off-Street: 2 spaces
Pet Policy:
- Pets not allowed
Rental Application:
- $45 Application Fee
- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
- Monthly income 3 x monthly rent is required for tenancy
Utilities:
- Not Included
Other Details:
- 12 month lease
- No Smoking
- Tenant responsible for the maintenance of yard & landscaping of property
Tours:
- Please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.
This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257
