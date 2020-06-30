2200 Alki Avenue South West

Amenities

Don't miss this 2BR/2A bathroom condo steps from Alki Beach! You'll enjoy watching Seattle's world class sunsets from this condo's large, private deck, or lounge by the complex pool, or just head to the beach itself for seaside recreation! Located in the desirable Alki neighborhood of West Seattle beachside recreation, dining, and nightlife, are walking distance from your front door. Downtown Seattle is accessible in as little as 15 minutes. $2550 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable pet deposit for up to 2 cats w/ owner approval. NO DOGS - this is firm. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, complaints by neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcies, or monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application. https://renterswarehouse.com/seattle-applicant-packet