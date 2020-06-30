All apartments in Seattle
2200 Alki Avenue South West

Location

2200 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
Don't miss this 2BR/2A bathroom condo steps from Alki Beach! You'll enjoy watching Seattle's world class sunsets from this condo's large, private deck, or lounge by the complex pool, or just head to the beach itself for seaside recreation! Located in the desirable Alki neighborhood of West Seattle beachside recreation, dining, and nightlife, are walking distance from your front door. Downtown Seattle is accessible in as little as 15 minutes. $2550 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable pet deposit for up to 2 cats w/ owner approval. NO DOGS - this is firm. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, complaints by neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, prior bankruptcies, or monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application. https://renterswarehouse.com/seattle-applicant-packet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have any available units?
2200 Alki Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have?
Some of 2200 Alki Avenue South West's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Alki Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Alki Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Alki Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Alki Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 2200 Alki Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Alki Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Alki Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 2200 Alki Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Alki Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Alki Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.

