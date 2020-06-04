2144 Waverly Place North - 1

Amenities

Spectacular Lake Union Views, Excellent Access to Downtown and Fremont



Furnished-Optional: Additional $100/mo



This apartment features incredible views of Lake Union, a spacious deck for entertaining, and Dexter Ave. South serves as your corridor between downtown and Fremont. Outstanding access to Amazon, Google, Adobe, Tableau, UW and SPU. The location is perfect for bicycle commuting!

Bright and ample, this two bedroom, 1 full bath apartment offers generous closet space. The kitchen is recently remodeled with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Full size refrigerator and electric range are perfectly positioned for dining and entertaining. Reserved covered parking is available for $100/mo; one long stall with room for 2 compact vehicles.



Address: 2144 Waverly Place NE Unit #1



Terms:

* Security deposit

* Utilities $50/mo per adult (electricity paid by tenant)

* Non smoking

This 6 unit multi-family building features incredible views of Lake Union and Gas Works Park. It is a quiet, private and safe complex that offers Dexter Ave. South serves as your corridor between downtown and Fremont. Outstanding access to Amazon, Google, Adobe, Tableau, UW and SPU. The location is perfect for bicycle commuting!

The building has a laundry room onsite and reserved covered parking for 2 cars is available for $100/mo; one long stall with room for 2 compact vehicles.