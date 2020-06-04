All apartments in Seattle
2144 Waverly Place North - 1

2144 Waverly Place North · (206) 465-6012
Location

2144 Waverly Place North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular Lake Union Views, Excellent Access to Downtown and Fremont

Furnished-Optional: Additional $100/mo

This apartment features incredible views of Lake Union, a spacious deck for entertaining, and Dexter Ave. South serves as your corridor between downtown and Fremont. Outstanding access to Amazon, Google, Adobe, Tableau, UW and SPU. The location is perfect for bicycle commuting!
Bright and ample, this two bedroom, 1 full bath apartment offers generous closet space. The kitchen is recently remodeled with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Full size refrigerator and electric range are perfectly positioned for dining and entertaining. Reserved covered parking is available for $100/mo; one long stall with room for 2 compact vehicles.

Address: 2144 Waverly Place NE Unit #1

Terms:
* Security deposit
* Utilities $50/mo per adult (electricity paid by tenant)
* Non smoking
Spectacular Lake Union Views, Excellent Access to Downtown and Fremont

This 6 unit multi-family building features incredible views of Lake Union and Gas Works Park. It is a quiet, private and safe complex that offers Dexter Ave. South serves as your corridor between downtown and Fremont. Outstanding access to Amazon, Google, Adobe, Tableau, UW and SPU. The location is perfect for bicycle commuting!
The building has a laundry room onsite and reserved covered parking for 2 cars is available for $100/mo; one long stall with room for 2 compact vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have any available units?
2144 Waverly Place North - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have?
Some of 2144 Waverly Place North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Waverly Place North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have a pool?
No, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Waverly Place North - 1 has units with dishwashers.
