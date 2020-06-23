Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2142 N 90th St. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 1/34 Baths Rambler Home for Rent. - Great mid-century rambler house is approximately 1420 sq. ft with 4 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths, Cathedral ceiling fan, gas fireplace, 1 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Minutes to I-5, North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Green Lake, and restaurants. This single-family home situated in the residential of Licton Springs neighborhood.



Features

* 4 bedrooms.

*1.3/4 bathrooms.

* Hardwood floor throughout the whole house.

* Fully fenced private yard.

* Washer and dryer.

* Gas fireplace

*1 car garage

*Pet case by case

*No smoking



(RLNE4710261)