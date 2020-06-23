Amenities
2142 N 90th St. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 1/34 Baths Rambler Home for Rent. - Great mid-century rambler house is approximately 1420 sq. ft with 4 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths, Cathedral ceiling fan, gas fireplace, 1 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Minutes to I-5, North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Green Lake, and restaurants. This single-family home situated in the residential of Licton Springs neighborhood.
Features
* 4 bedrooms.
*1.3/4 bathrooms.
* Hardwood floor throughout the whole house.
* Fully fenced private yard.
* Washer and dryer.
* Gas fireplace
*1 car garage
*Pet case by case
*No smoking
(RLNE4710261)