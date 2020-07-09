All apartments in Seattle
214 Summit Ave E

214 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

214 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bike storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b350e005f ---- Live in the heart of Capitol Hill! The Los Angeles co-op condominiums were built in 1917, and still retain much of their original charm. This top floor studio features a good sized living area plus a huge walk-in closet. Cute kitchen with refrigerator and microwave. Nice .75 Bath. Located right next door to the Summit Slope Park, enjoy the pea patch right around the corner. Bike room and community laundry all on main floor. Walk score of 96! COMMUNITY NAME: Los Angeles YEAR BUILT: 1917 APPLIANCES Refrigerator | Microwave PARKING Street HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Trash | Gas LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1100.00. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route Secured Mailbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Summit Ave E have any available units?
214 Summit Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Summit Ave E have?
Some of 214 Summit Ave E's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Summit Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
214 Summit Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Summit Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Summit Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 214 Summit Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 214 Summit Ave E offers parking.
Does 214 Summit Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Summit Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Summit Ave E have a pool?
No, 214 Summit Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 214 Summit Ave E have accessible units?
No, 214 Summit Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Summit Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Summit Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

