214 Summit Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets bike storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b350e005f ---- Live in the heart of Capitol Hill! The Los Angeles co-op condominiums were built in 1917, and still retain much of their original charm. This top floor studio features a good sized living area plus a huge walk-in closet. Cute kitchen with refrigerator and microwave. Nice .75 Bath. Located right next door to the Summit Slope Park, enjoy the pea patch right around the corner. Bike room and community laundry all on main floor. Walk score of 96! COMMUNITY NAME: Los Angeles YEAR BUILT: 1917 APPLIANCES Refrigerator | Microwave PARKING Street HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Trash | Gas LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1100.00. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route Secured Mailbox