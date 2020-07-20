2126 9th ave West

Amenities

Great craftsman home located on top of Queen Anne 2bd/1ba - Queen Anne Craftsman! This home is located on Queen Anne, with it's old world charm this house has so much to enjoy! High above the street and with some views of puget sound you feel like you are in the trees. This seclusion gives you a sense of comfort. This home also features an alley access garage with a small backyard and side yard that faces south. The interior of this home is an open light and bright floor plan that has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen is nicely appointed without losing the charm of the house. If living in a great neighborhood, in a one of a kind house, high above the street, that is clean, and convenient to Queen Anne stores and shops, then this is what you are looking for. THIS IS IT!



No Pets Allowed



