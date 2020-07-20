All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2126 9th ave West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2126 9th ave West
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2126 9th ave West

2126 9th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2126 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Great craftsman home located on top of Queen Anne 2bd/1ba - Queen Anne Craftsman! This home is located on Queen Anne, with it's old world charm this house has so much to enjoy! High above the street and with some views of puget sound you feel like you are in the trees. This seclusion gives you a sense of comfort. This home also features an alley access garage with a small backyard and side yard that faces south. The interior of this home is an open light and bright floor plan that has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen is nicely appointed without losing the charm of the house. If living in a great neighborhood, in a one of a kind house, high above the street, that is clean, and convenient to Queen Anne stores and shops, then this is what you are looking for. THIS IS IT!

Call your friendly leasing agent for a tour and information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 9th ave West have any available units?
2126 9th ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2126 9th ave West currently offering any rent specials?
2126 9th ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 9th ave West pet-friendly?
No, 2126 9th ave West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2126 9th ave West offer parking?
Yes, 2126 9th ave West offers parking.
Does 2126 9th ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 9th ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 9th ave West have a pool?
No, 2126 9th ave West does not have a pool.
Does 2126 9th ave West have accessible units?
No, 2126 9th ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 9th ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 9th ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 9th ave West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 9th ave West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University