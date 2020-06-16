All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:14 AM

2124 NE 85th St

2124 Northeast 85th Street
Location

2124 Northeast 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom side by side duplex. newly remodeled kitchen & bathroom, new windows, freshly painted, all hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/dryer in the unit. Nice private back yard.

This home is close to UW and Downtown Seattle. Convenient location.

First/last/deposit ($1500). Tenants pay all utilities. Parking is available. No smoking. Will allow pets on case by case basis.
Available now.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 NE 85th St have any available units?
2124 NE 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 NE 85th St have?
Some of 2124 NE 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 NE 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
2124 NE 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 NE 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 NE 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 2124 NE 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 2124 NE 85th St offers parking.
Does 2124 NE 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 NE 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 NE 85th St have a pool?
No, 2124 NE 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 2124 NE 85th St have accessible units?
No, 2124 NE 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 NE 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 NE 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
