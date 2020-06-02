All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2116 S State St

2116 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 South State Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Modern Duplex Available 9/10 2 bed 1.5 bath plus Den - ***Schedule your tour using this link: showdigs.co/lta19
The property is still occupied, if you don't receive tour confirmation or your agent isn't there yet, do not approach the property unattended. Thanks!

Dynamic urban abode uniquely located in the transforming area of Central Seattle. Desirable & light filled end unit w/ fully enclosed & extremely private outdoor space! Modern kitchen boasts sleek Caesarstone counters, rich maple cabinets, LG stainless steel appliances, solid bamboo floors & half bath. 2 ample bedrooms plus den, 1 car garage & ultra efficient heating & hot water systems. Close proximity to light rail, new street car, transit, parks, & an expanding array of trendy shops & restaurants.

(RLNE4590583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 S State St have any available units?
2116 S State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 S State St have?
Some of 2116 S State St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 S State St currently offering any rent specials?
2116 S State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 S State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 S State St is pet friendly.
Does 2116 S State St offer parking?
Yes, 2116 S State St does offer parking.
Does 2116 S State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 S State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 S State St have a pool?
No, 2116 S State St does not have a pool.
Does 2116 S State St have accessible units?
No, 2116 S State St does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 S State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 S State St does not have units with dishwashers.
