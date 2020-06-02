2116 S State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Modern Duplex Available 9/10 2 bed 1.5 bath plus Den - ***Schedule your tour using this link: showdigs.co/lta19

The property is still occupied, if you don't receive tour confirmation or your agent isn't there yet, do not approach the property unattended. Thanks!



Dynamic urban abode uniquely located in the transforming area of Central Seattle. Desirable & light filled end unit w/ fully enclosed & extremely private outdoor space! Modern kitchen boasts sleek Caesarstone counters, rich maple cabinets, LG stainless steel appliances, solid bamboo floors & half bath. 2 ample bedrooms plus den, 1 car garage & ultra efficient heating & hot water systems. Close proximity to light rail, new street car, transit, parks, & an expanding array of trendy shops & restaurants.



(RLNE4590583)