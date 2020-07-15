2109 52nd Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly yoga

Freshly Remodeled Pacific Northwest Classic with Sweeping Ocean Views! - Prepare to be amazed! Perched on the hill above Alki Beach, this lovingly remodeled home pulls out all the stops! Walls of windows and custom French Doors bring the outside in, showcasing impeccably landscaped private gardens, an architectural entertainment-sized deck, and stunning panoramic Sound and Mountain views.



Luxury, style, and quality abound while still retaining that sought-after beach-front cottage ambience. Exquisite designer finishes, obsessive attention to detail, and a passion for natural materials create a warm, elegant interior. Soaring exposed-beam vaulted ceilings, generous recessed and overhead lighting, and - did we mention the walls of windows? - provide year-round brightness.



The unique open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Craft a magnificent feast from the Gourmet Kitchen harkening back to Toulouse and Provence, while friends and family gather in front of the towering, oversized wood burning fireplace. When sunny days beckon, the upper level deck is perfect for grilling and summer parties. Looking to catch a game? A huge lower level family room provides the perfect spot for cheering on your favorite team with the crowd!



As your day winds down, a gracious Master Suite welcomes you to peace and rest. Complete with plenty of closets, dual French doors to the front private designer garden space (barefoot yoga and morning coffee?), and access to the gorgeous JacknJill spa bath, this is the perfect urban getaway. A 2nd bedroom on this level features dual French Doors to the ocean-view deck. A sweet dilemma - your quiet garden or the expansive ocean air?



Downstairs features a huge family room with a second large fireplace, and access to the private back patio and landscaped grounds with sweeping Sound and Mountain views. A third bedroom with dual French Doors to the back patio would make a great guest space or bright at-home office! An additional bedroom, bright full bath, and large separate utility/mudroom with laundry complete this level.



Close to Alki Beach, and great dining, shopping, entertainment and amenities. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.



FEATURES:



4 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1930 sf of luxury living!

Views! Views! Views!

Completely remodeled Pacific Northwest Classic!

Beach-front cottage ambience w/ all the modern conveniences

Walls of wood-wrapped windows and custom French Doors for great natural light

Generous recessed lighting and designer crystal chandeliers for year-round brightness

Soaring exposed-beam vaulted ceilings for airy spaciousness

Ebony Oak Hardwoods, Spanish Terracotta Tile, and Green-Certified plush carpets

Hand-finished Teak banister rails

Nostalgic Warehouse Studio venetian bronze and crystal door knobs and hardware throughout

Gorgeous, brand-new Gourmet Kitchen w/ custom cabinets and Farm Sink

Natural Esmeralda Marble counters and full-height Mediterranean Glass Tile backsplash

New professional grade Stainless-Steel appliances

Thor Kitchen Gas Range w/ 79,000 BTUs, Diamante Exhaust Hood (600 CFM), and GE Caf refrigerator

Separate formal dining space w/ access to entertainment sized deck

Gorgeous centerpiece, floor-to-ceiling oversized wood-burning fireplace on each of two levels

Master suite w/dual French Doors to private designer garden

Master JacknJill bath w/ black quartz dual vanity, vessel sinks and waterfall faucets

Huge custom walk-in rain shower w/ Sierra glass and slate designer tile, and separate soaking tub

2nd bright bedroom on main level w/ dual French Doors to ocean-view deck.

Fabulous full-width architectural entertainment sized deck w/ custom designed railing

Lower level family room w/ 2nd wood burning fireplace and access to back patio/yard

3rd lower level bedroom complete w/ dual French Doors to back patio/yard and ocean view

4th lower level bedroom and bright full bath for great guest spaces!

Separate extra large utility and laundry room

LG Mega front-loading washer and dryer w/ TrueSteam technology

Full-service ADT security system

Year-round Yard Maintenance included

4-car off-street parking



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms negotiable.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



(RLNE4602981)