2106 NE 75th St Available 04/01/20 A Ravenna Cutie! - A light filled bright and cheery single story Rambler awaits you! This charming two bedroom home has gorgeous hardwood floors and plenty of vintage charm. The home sits above the street on a flat lot with plenty of front and back yard space and a roomy (2) car garage. The location is great and convenient to 1-5 and 522 for easy commuting and close to the UW, University Village, coffee shops and restaurants.



*At least a one year lease

*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*A pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit and pet rent

*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care

*This is a no smoking residence

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying



