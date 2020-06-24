All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2106 NE 75th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2106 NE 75th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2106 NE 75th St

2106 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2106 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
2106 NE 75th St Available 04/01/20 A Ravenna Cutie! - A light filled bright and cheery single story Rambler awaits you! This charming two bedroom home has gorgeous hardwood floors and plenty of vintage charm. The home sits above the street on a flat lot with plenty of front and back yard space and a roomy (2) car garage. The location is great and convenient to 1-5 and 522 for easy commuting and close to the UW, University Village, coffee shops and restaurants.

*At least a one year lease
*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*A pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit and pet rent
*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care
*This is a no smoking residence
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

(RLNE5655607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 NE 75th St have any available units?
2106 NE 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 NE 75th St have?
Some of 2106 NE 75th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 NE 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
2106 NE 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 NE 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 NE 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 2106 NE 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 2106 NE 75th St offers parking.
Does 2106 NE 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 NE 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 NE 75th St have a pool?
No, 2106 NE 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 2106 NE 75th St have accessible units?
No, 2106 NE 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 NE 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 NE 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University