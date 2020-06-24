206 N 39th St #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, Remodeled 2 bed/2.5 bath Fremont Townhome! - Gorgeous townhome in the heart of Fremont! Built in 1999, yet completely updated with quality finishes.



AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious great room with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite slab countertops, hardwood floors, surround sound with built in speakers, half bath and deck. NEW paint! Washer/dryer on main floor.



AC mini split units on main floor and in both bedrooms. Rare 2 car garage with plentiful storage space!



Top floor features 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets and tastefully remodeled full bath in each! South facing fenced in yard with garden space. Very walkable to to Fremont Market, many restaurants, shopping, bars & Burke Gilman Trail!



Move-In Fees:



First Month: $2950

Refundable Security Deposit: $2950



Tenants pay all utilities and responsibility for yard maintenance.



NO PETS PLEASE.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com for showings by appointment only.



