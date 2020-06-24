All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

206 N 39th St #A

206 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 North 39th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Remodeled 2 bed/2.5 bath Fremont Townhome! - Gorgeous townhome in the heart of Fremont! Built in 1999, yet completely updated with quality finishes.

AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious great room with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite slab countertops, hardwood floors, surround sound with built in speakers, half bath and deck. NEW paint! Washer/dryer on main floor.

AC mini split units on main floor and in both bedrooms. Rare 2 car garage with plentiful storage space!

Top floor features 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets and tastefully remodeled full bath in each! South facing fenced in yard with garden space. Very walkable to to Fremont Market, many restaurants, shopping, bars & Burke Gilman Trail!

Move-In Fees:

First Month: $2950
Refundable Security Deposit: $2950

Tenants pay all utilities and responsibility for yard maintenance.

NO PETS PLEASE.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com for showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N 39th St #A have any available units?
206 N 39th St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N 39th St #A have?
Some of 206 N 39th St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N 39th St #A currently offering any rent specials?
206 N 39th St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N 39th St #A pet-friendly?
No, 206 N 39th St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 206 N 39th St #A offer parking?
Yes, 206 N 39th St #A offers parking.
Does 206 N 39th St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 N 39th St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N 39th St #A have a pool?
No, 206 N 39th St #A does not have a pool.
Does 206 N 39th St #A have accessible units?
No, 206 N 39th St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N 39th St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N 39th St #A does not have units with dishwashers.

