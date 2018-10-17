All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2034 14th Ave W #104

2034 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2034 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
2034 14th Ave W #104 - (FOR RENT) Galley kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Living room with sliders to patio area. Tiled wood burning fireplace. 1 bedroom, with floor to ceiling closet, 1 bath, 1st floor condo in Lower Queen Anne in an elevator building. Comes with 1 reserved parking space and storage. Bike storage in building. Appliances included are Washer/Dryer, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Homeowners dues paid by owner and include W/S/G and basic cable. NO PETS! Move in fee $350. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3414593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have any available units?
2034 14th Ave W #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have?
Some of 2034 14th Ave W #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 14th Ave W #104 currently offering any rent specials?
2034 14th Ave W #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 14th Ave W #104 pet-friendly?
No, 2034 14th Ave W #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 offer parking?
Yes, 2034 14th Ave W #104 offers parking.
Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 14th Ave W #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have a pool?
No, 2034 14th Ave W #104 does not have a pool.
Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have accessible units?
No, 2034 14th Ave W #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 14th Ave W #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 14th Ave W #104 has units with dishwashers.

