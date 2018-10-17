Amenities

2034 14th Ave W #104 - (FOR RENT) Galley kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Living room with sliders to patio area. Tiled wood burning fireplace. 1 bedroom, with floor to ceiling closet, 1 bath, 1st floor condo in Lower Queen Anne in an elevator building. Comes with 1 reserved parking space and storage. Bike storage in building. Appliances included are Washer/Dryer, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Homeowners dues paid by owner and include W/S/G and basic cable. NO PETS! Move in fee $350. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3414593)