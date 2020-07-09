All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2030 26th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2030 26th Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2030 26th Ave E

2030 26th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2030 26th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated and spacious Tudor with a comfortable style in great location. Expansive kitchen and adjacent great room are the heart of this home. Both look out to the majestic conifers and spectacular urban green space of the Arboretum which is literally in the backyard! Hardwoods, large deck and tons of storage in the basement. Within walking distance of UW light rail, the Lake WA bike loop, shops, and restaurants. Minutes to 520, I-5, SLU, and downtown.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Small to medium-sized dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2030-26th-ave-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 26th Ave E have any available units?
2030 26th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2030 26th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2030 26th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 26th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 26th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2030 26th Ave E offer parking?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2030 26th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 26th Ave E have a pool?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2030 26th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 26th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 26th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 26th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University