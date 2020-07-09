Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated and spacious Tudor with a comfortable style in great location. Expansive kitchen and adjacent great room are the heart of this home. Both look out to the majestic conifers and spectacular urban green space of the Arboretum which is literally in the backyard! Hardwoods, large deck and tons of storage in the basement. Within walking distance of UW light rail, the Lake WA bike loop, shops, and restaurants. Minutes to 520, I-5, SLU, and downtown.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Small to medium-sized dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2030-26th-ave-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.