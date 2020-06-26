2028 S Main St - Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located Townhouse with washer/dryer and private fenced patio!

Near I-90, I5, Downtown, Capital Hill & International District

Walking distance to local coffee shops, eateries, Pratt Park and bus stops in every direction.



Unit Layout

Ground Level includes full bath, washer/dryer, and 1 bedroom leading to the back patio

2nd level includes living room, kitchen & half bath

Top Floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath



Unit Highlights

* Stainless steel appliances

* Hardwood floors throughout with brand new carpet in upstairs bedroom

* Spacious closets

* Vaulted Ceilings on top floor

* Off Street Parking

* Pet Friendly!