Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

2028 S Main St - Unit B

2028 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2028 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located Townhouse with washer/dryer and private fenced patio!
Near I-90, I5, Downtown, Capital Hill & International District
Walking distance to local coffee shops, eateries, Pratt Park and bus stops in every direction.

Unit Layout
Ground Level includes full bath, washer/dryer, and 1 bedroom leading to the back patio
2nd level includes living room, kitchen & half bath
Top Floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath

Unit Highlights
* Stainless steel appliances
* Hardwood floors throughout with brand new carpet in upstairs bedroom
* Spacious closets
* Vaulted Ceilings on top floor
* Off Street Parking
* Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have any available units?
2028 S Main St - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have?
Some of 2028 S Main St - Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 S Main St - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2028 S Main St - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 S Main St - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 S Main St - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2028 S Main St - Unit B offers parking.
Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 S Main St - Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have a pool?
No, 2028 S Main St - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2028 S Main St - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 S Main St - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 S Main St - Unit B has units with dishwashers.
