2028 S Main St - Unit B

Amenities
Conveniently located Townhouse with washer/dryer and private fenced patio!
Near I-90, I5, Downtown, Capital Hill & International District
Walking distance to local coffee shops, eateries, Pratt Park and bus stops in every direction.
Unit Layout
Ground Level includes full bath, washer/dryer, and 1 bedroom leading to the back patio
2nd level includes living room, kitchen & half bath
Top Floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath
Unit Highlights
* Stainless steel appliances
* Hardwood floors throughout with brand new carpet in upstairs bedroom
* Spacious closets
* Vaulted Ceilings on top floor
* Off Street Parking
* Pet Friendly!