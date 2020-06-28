All apartments in Seattle
2024 S Dearborn St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2024 S Dearborn St

2024 South Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 South Dearborn Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Judkins Park 2 Bed/2 Bath Home w/ Spacious Yard! - Spacious updated 1905 home on SE facing corner lot across the street from Judkins Park and Playfield. The main floor features beautiful hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, kitchen with lots of storage, and a full bath w/ shower.

Head upstairs to the smaller first bedroom w/ attached bathroom w/ a bathtub and in-home laundry. Around the corner you'll find the large master bedroom with multiple storage spaces. Attached garage for a one vehicle or extra storage. Outback you'll find the newly rebuilt deck and large outdoor space for a backyard barbecues.

5 minute drive to downtown, less than 5 minute walk to bus stops, restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and shopping. Walk Score of 84, 74 transit score, and 89 bike score.

Flat rate $200 monthly utilities (water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric). Tenants responsible for yard maintenance. Internet included in rent.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.

Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5085736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 S Dearborn St have any available units?
2024 S Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 S Dearborn St have?
Some of 2024 S Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 S Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
2024 S Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 S Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 S Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 2024 S Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 2024 S Dearborn St offers parking.
Does 2024 S Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 S Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 S Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 2024 S Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 2024 S Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 2024 S Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 S Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 S Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
