2024 S Dearborn St

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Judkins Park 2 Bed/2 Bath Home w/ Spacious Yard! - Spacious updated 1905 home on SE facing corner lot across the street from Judkins Park and Playfield. The main floor features beautiful hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, kitchen with lots of storage, and a full bath w/ shower.



Head upstairs to the smaller first bedroom w/ attached bathroom w/ a bathtub and in-home laundry. Around the corner you'll find the large master bedroom with multiple storage spaces. Attached garage for a one vehicle or extra storage. Outback you'll find the newly rebuilt deck and large outdoor space for a backyard barbecues.



5 minute drive to downtown, less than 5 minute walk to bus stops, restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and shopping. Walk Score of 84, 74 transit score, and 89 bike score.



Flat rate $200 monthly utilities (water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric). Tenants responsible for yard maintenance. Internet included in rent.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.



Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!



