Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2020 E Spruce St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2020 E Spruce St

2020 East Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 East Spruce Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 Story Stand-alone Townhouse style Triplex For Rent, 2beds, 1.5BA,, Available now! - Great location, close to Central Business District, Colleges, UW, parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping plazas, within walking distance to major bus lines and off street parking. Large kitchen, dining area, living room w/fireplace, sliding door leads to backyard. Partial fenced back Yard. 2 Beds and 2 BA.
Tenants responsible for utilities. No Pet is allowed.
Move In Cost: Application fee: $50 per person. First month rent: $2300 Security Deposit: $2300 Last Month Rent: $2300.
Please call 425-220-8757, 206-850-3945 or 206-914-3473 for leasing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3798860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E Spruce St have any available units?
2020 E Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2020 E Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 2020 E Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2020 E Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E Spruce St offers parking.
Does 2020 E Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 E Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E Spruce St have a pool?
No, 2020 E Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 2020 E Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 2020 E Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 E Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 E Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.

