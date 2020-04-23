2020 E Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2 Story Stand-alone Townhouse style Triplex For Rent, 2beds, 1.5BA,, Available now! - Great location, close to Central Business District, Colleges, UW, parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping plazas, within walking distance to major bus lines and off street parking. Large kitchen, dining area, living room w/fireplace, sliding door leads to backyard. Partial fenced back Yard. 2 Beds and 2 BA.

Tenants responsible for utilities. No Pet is allowed.

Move In Cost: Application fee: $50 per person. First month rent: $2300 Security Deposit: $2300 Last Month Rent: $2300.

Please call 425-220-8757, 206-850-3945 or 206-914-3473 for leasing appointment.



