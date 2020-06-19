2015 Terry Ave. #208

Amenities

Carbon 56 Condominiums ~ South Lake Union - Available June 15th! Live, work and play in the heart of South Lake Union at the lovely Carbon 56 Condominiums! All within walking and biking distance to retail, restaurants, Whole Foods, Amazon, Downtown and Capitol Hill! This modern and spacious 656 sq. ft. open one bedroom condo features a large open floor plan, hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows bringing in natural lighting and fantastic large private patio with views of downtown Seattle! Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioner and W/D in unit, and gym in the building. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent! $100 for parking in secured, underground garage. Just minutes to Amazon and Google campuses, easy commute to Facebook, University of Washington, Swedish, Virginia Mason or Harborview Hospitals. Close to Microsoft Connector, easy access to freeways and all public transportation! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. is welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



