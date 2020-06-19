All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2015 Terry Ave. #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2015 Terry Ave. #208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2015 Terry Ave. #208

2015 Terry Avenue · (206) 954-4575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2015 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2015 Terry Ave. #208 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Carbon 56 Condominiums ~ South Lake Union - Available June 15th! Live, work and play in the heart of South Lake Union at the lovely Carbon 56 Condominiums! All within walking and biking distance to retail, restaurants, Whole Foods, Amazon, Downtown and Capitol Hill! This modern and spacious 656 sq. ft. open one bedroom condo features a large open floor plan, hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows bringing in natural lighting and fantastic large private patio with views of downtown Seattle! Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioner and W/D in unit, and gym in the building. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent! $100 for parking in secured, underground garage. Just minutes to Amazon and Google campuses, easy commute to Facebook, University of Washington, Swedish, Virginia Mason or Harborview Hospitals. Close to Microsoft Connector, easy access to freeways and all public transportation! One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. is welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information, please contact Barb Bender at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #Carbon56Rentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #Google #Facebook #SwedishHospital #UniversityofWashington #Harborview #VirginiaMason

(RLNE2387537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have any available units?
2015 Terry Ave. #208 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have?
Some of 2015 Terry Ave. #208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Terry Ave. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Terry Ave. #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Terry Ave. #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 does offer parking.
Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have a pool?
No, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have accessible units?
No, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Terry Ave. #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Terry Ave. #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2015 Terry Ave. #208?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity