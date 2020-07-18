2010 42nd Ave E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Madison Park, Two Blocks from the Beach! - Welcome home to this charming two bedroom, one and a half bath home in Madison Park! Only two blocks from the beach, you will love living in this early twentieth century craftsman, with its hardwood floors, built ins, and wood-burning fire place. The large living and dining rooms will make entertaining a joy. Step outside to the fully fenced backyard oasis which invites an avid gardener. Enjoy living in this classic Seattle neighborhood just a short distance fro UW, Seattle Children’s, First Hill, downtown and the Eastside.



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~12 or 24 month lease.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit (the equivalent of one month’s rent) and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants must maintain the yard. A yard service can be coordinated with additional yard care fee.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



(RLNE5909665)