Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2010 42nd Ave E.

2010 42nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2010 42nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Madison Park, Two Blocks from the Beach! - Welcome home to this charming two bedroom, one and a half bath home in Madison Park! Only two blocks from the beach, you will love living in this early twentieth century craftsman, with its hardwood floors, built ins, and wood-burning fire place. The large living and dining rooms will make entertaining a joy. Step outside to the fully fenced backyard oasis which invites an avid gardener. Enjoy living in this classic Seattle neighborhood just a short distance fro UW, Seattle Children’s, First Hill, downtown and the Eastside.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~12 or 24 month lease.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit (the equivalent of one month’s rent) and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants must maintain the yard. A yard service can be coordinated with additional yard care fee.
~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

(RLNE5909665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have any available units?
2010 42nd Ave E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2010 42nd Ave E. currently offering any rent specials?
2010 42nd Ave E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 42nd Ave E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 42nd Ave E. is pet friendly.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. offer parking?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not offer parking.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have a pool?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not have a pool.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have accessible units?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 42nd Ave E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 42nd Ave E. does not have units with air conditioning.
