All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2001 Westlake Ave N #45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2001 Westlake Ave N #45
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2001 Westlake Ave N #45

2001 Westlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Westlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2001 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 12/1 - 2 bed/1 bath Queen Anne/SLU View Condo - Beautiful Queen Anne 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo conveniently located off of Westlake, walking distance to South Lake Union, easy access to downtown, Upper and Lower Queen Anne! Fully updated with contemporary lighting, cabinetry and new appliances. The kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel stove/oven and dishwasher, granite counter tops and a farmhouse kitchen sink. The bathroom has been updated with sophisticated slate grey tile shower and backsplash. Both bedrooms are good size with wall-to-wall carpet and large floor to ceiling closets.

Please note this building does not have an elevator and requires the ability to walk up 3 floors to access the unit.

8-month or 18-month lease preferred!

Other amenities:
1 Reserved Parking Space
Combo Washer/Dryer in unit
Water, Sewer, Garbage is included
SMALL DOGS ALLOWED!!! (Sorry, no cats)

Move-in fees include:
First month: $2,150.00
Refundable security deposit: $2,150.00 (less application fees)
Additional Pet Deposit if Applicable

Questions? Please call or text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3513471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have any available units?
2001 Westlake Ave N #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have?
Some of 2001 Westlake Ave N #45's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Westlake Ave N #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 offers parking.
Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have a pool?
No, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have accessible units?
No, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Westlake Ave N #45 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University