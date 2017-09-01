2001 Westlake Ave N #45

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pet friendly

AVAILABLE 12/1 - 2 bed/1 bath Queen Anne/SLU View Condo - Beautiful Queen Anne 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo conveniently located off of Westlake, walking distance to South Lake Union, easy access to downtown, Upper and Lower Queen Anne! Fully updated with contemporary lighting, cabinetry and new appliances. The kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel stove/oven and dishwasher, granite counter tops and a farmhouse kitchen sink. The bathroom has been updated with sophisticated slate grey tile shower and backsplash. Both bedrooms are good size with wall-to-wall carpet and large floor to ceiling closets.



Please note this building does not have an elevator and requires the ability to walk up 3 floors to access the unit.



8-month or 18-month lease preferred!



Other amenities:

1 Reserved Parking Space

Combo Washer/Dryer in unit

Water, Sewer, Garbage is included

SMALL DOGS ALLOWED!!! (Sorry, no cats)



Move-in fees include:

First month: $2,150.00

Refundable security deposit: $2,150.00 (less application fees)

Additional Pet Deposit if Applicable



Questions? Please call or text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com



