2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Luxury Urban Oasis - One bedroom PLUS Den/Office - View this home at:www.mapleleafmgt.com- Available Rentals

Welcome home to this gorgeous, quiet sanctuary in the heart of the city! Remodeled by the previous owner, an interior designer, this condo features all the finest materials and fixtures, with no detail overlooked. 89 Walkscore.



The first floor features bamboo floors throughout, a spacious den, three-quarter bathroom with unique, quality fixtures, and spacious laundry room. The hall leads to the main living space, large kitchen with breakfast bar (stools included), and dining area, all centered around a spectacular sandstone fireplace. The kitchen has all new stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and quartz counter tips. A beautiful space for entertaining, small and large parties alike! Step outside to your private, low maintenance patio space to enjoy the sun while sipping your morning coffee or an evening cocktail.



Up the bamboo stairs you'll cross the well lit skyway into the spacious master, complete with South facing balcony, master bathroom and ductless heat pump, perfect for those warm Seattle summers. Bathroom impresses with its his and her sinks, custom tiled shower, and pebbled stone floor.



Well-constructed, thick walls make for a quite retreat in the middle of it all. Walk across the street to the bustling Pratt park, Broadcast Coffee, or the plethora of Restaurants along the Yesler/Jackson corridor. 8 parks within a mile and several direct bus lines downtown, the stadiums, Capitol Hill, the International District and more!



Three different bus routes, the #4, #8, and #48 just two blocks east, easy access to downtown, Amazon, and the University via Husky Stadium respectively. Two blocks south, the #14 takes the rider into the International District, past the stadiums, near Pioneer Square, and into down town.



- Walkscore of 89

- AIR CONDITIONING

- Utilities Included

- One secure, covered parking spot included

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $40.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

