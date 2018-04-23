All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24

2001 East Yesler Way · No Longer Available
Location

2001 East Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Atlantic

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Urban Oasis - One bedroom PLUS Den/Office - View this home at:www.mapleleafmgt.com- Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Welcome home to this gorgeous, quiet sanctuary in the heart of the city! Remodeled by the previous owner, an interior designer, this condo features all the finest materials and fixtures, with no detail overlooked. 89 Walkscore.

The first floor features bamboo floors throughout, a spacious den, three-quarter bathroom with unique, quality fixtures, and spacious laundry room. The hall leads to the main living space, large kitchen with breakfast bar (stools included), and dining area, all centered around a spectacular sandstone fireplace. The kitchen has all new stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and quartz counter tips. A beautiful space for entertaining, small and large parties alike! Step outside to your private, low maintenance patio space to enjoy the sun while sipping your morning coffee or an evening cocktail.

Up the bamboo stairs you'll cross the well lit skyway into the spacious master, complete with South facing balcony, master bathroom and ductless heat pump, perfect for those warm Seattle summers. Bathroom impresses with its his and her sinks, custom tiled shower, and pebbled stone floor.

Well-constructed, thick walls make for a quite retreat in the middle of it all. Walk across the street to the bustling Pratt park, Broadcast Coffee, or the plethora of Restaurants along the Yesler/Jackson corridor. 8 parks within a mile and several direct bus lines downtown, the stadiums, Capitol Hill, the International District and more!

Three different bus routes, the #4, #8, and #48 just two blocks east, easy access to downtown, Amazon, and the University via Husky Stadium respectively. Two blocks south, the #14 takes the rider into the International District, past the stadiums, near Pioneer Square, and into down town.

- Walkscore of 89
- AIR CONDITIONING
- Utilities Included
- One secure, covered parking spot included
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $40.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4022977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have any available units?
2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have?
Some of 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 offers parking.
Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 E Yesler Way Unit 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
