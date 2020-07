Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Spacious condo with unique floor plan within walking distance to Downtown & Capitol Hill available now. Large open living/dining area with wood burning fireplace and private balcony overlooking community courtyard. Fully remodeled kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and opens up to living space. Cross over the skybridge to the oversized master suite with large balcony overlooking Pratt Park. Master bathroom has been newly remodeled and includes double sinks and heater floors. Upstairs is second master bedroom with private bath and balcony with storage. Unit includes large storage room, full sized w/d and powder room. Brand new carpet and fresh paint. W/S/G & carport parking included.



Terms: 1st & 1 month dep; 12+ month lease. No smoking/No pets. 650+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. 2 years of rental history required.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



