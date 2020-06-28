1942 31st Ave W

3200 SQ FT MAGNOLIA 4BR Home w/ large Bonus Room & Plenty of Storage! - Large home nestled only a few blocks away from Magnolia's "Village" & community parks. Commanding views of the neighborhood and mountains. Large west facing windows bring in lots of light and brightness. Large upstairs living room with wood burning fireplace. Large bonus room downstairs w/ additional wood burning fireplace. Home has ample storage closets and plenty of extra space throughout! Oil heating w/electric appliances. Private backyard. Full-sized W/D & laundry room. Entire house freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout the home! No Smoking. Owner willing to consider a pet on case-by-case basis w/ appropriate additional deposit. Inquire today to take a personal tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
