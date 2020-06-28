1942 31st Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3200 SQ FT MAGNOLIA 4BR Home w/ large Bonus Room & Plenty of Storage! - Large home nestled only a few blocks away from Magnolia's "Village" & community parks. Commanding views of the neighborhood and mountains. Large west facing windows bring in lots of light and brightness. Large upstairs living room with wood burning fireplace. Large bonus room downstairs w/ additional wood burning fireplace. Home has ample storage closets and plenty of extra space throughout! Oil heating w/electric appliances. Private backyard. Full-sized W/D & laundry room. Entire house freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout the home! No Smoking. Owner willing to consider a pet on case-by-case basis w/ appropriate additional deposit. Inquire today to take a personal tour!



(RLNE5086585)