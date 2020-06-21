All apartments in Seattle
1934 E McGraw St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1934 E McGraw St

1934 East Mcgraw Street · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1934 East Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Montlake Craftsman on a quiet corner lot, with peekaboo views of Portage Bay. Beautiful finishes throughout, ideal space for anyone. Elegant original millwork, gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Kitchen features quartz counters, Viking range, and breakfast bar. Fabulous master suite with exquisite bath & large walk-in closet. Two large additional bedrooms upstairs with a large play area or den off of. Family room area off kitchen with access to a sunny back patio & croquet-sized lawn. One car garage for secure, off-street parking. Ideal proximity to UW, Arboretum, light-rail, stadiums, parks and neighborhood library, restaurants. 6 months minimum lease term. Owner pays for landscaping and yard maintenance. Tenant pays utilities.

Terms: 1st, last, and $6000 security deposit. 6+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog only. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 4:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 E McGraw St have any available units?
1934 E McGraw St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 E McGraw St have?
Some of 1934 E McGraw St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 E McGraw St currently offering any rent specials?
1934 E McGraw St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 E McGraw St pet-friendly?
No, 1934 E McGraw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1934 E McGraw St offer parking?
Yes, 1934 E McGraw St does offer parking.
Does 1934 E McGraw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 E McGraw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 E McGraw St have a pool?
No, 1934 E McGraw St does not have a pool.
Does 1934 E McGraw St have accessible units?
No, 1934 E McGraw St does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 E McGraw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 E McGraw St does not have units with dishwashers.
