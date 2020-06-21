1934 E McGraw St

Amenities

Beautiful FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Montlake Craftsman on a quiet corner lot, with peekaboo views of Portage Bay. Beautiful finishes throughout, ideal space for anyone. Elegant original millwork, gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Kitchen features quartz counters, Viking range, and breakfast bar. Fabulous master suite with exquisite bath & large walk-in closet. Two large additional bedrooms upstairs with a large play area or den off of. Family room area off kitchen with access to a sunny back patio & croquet-sized lawn. One car garage for secure, off-street parking. Ideal proximity to UW, Arboretum, light-rail, stadiums, parks and neighborhood library, restaurants. 6 months minimum lease term. Owner pays for landscaping and yard maintenance. Tenant pays utilities.



Terms: 1st, last, and $6000 security deposit. 6+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog only. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 4:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management