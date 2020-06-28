All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1930 4th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1930 4th Ave W
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1930 4th Ave W

1930 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1930 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This nice 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, 2,300-square-foot home is located between Puget Sound and Lake Union.

Clean and bright, this home has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen boasts lots of cupboard space and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. You can entertain your guests on your balcony/deck/patio and private fenced in yard. This home has an office/study space and is wired for high-speed internet. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and master bath. The washer and dryer are included. Heating is forced-air. The landlord pays for the landscaping.

Parking is in the 2-car attached garage.

No cats or dogs allowed. Near top-rated schools.

The landlord is open for a 9-month lease as well, aside from 12 months lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 4th Ave W have any available units?
1930 4th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 4th Ave W have?
Some of 1930 4th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 4th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1930 4th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 4th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 4th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 1930 4th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1930 4th Ave W offers parking.
Does 1930 4th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 4th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 4th Ave W have a pool?
No, 1930 4th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1930 4th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1930 4th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 4th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 4th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University