1930 4th Ave W

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

This nice 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, 2,300-square-foot home is located between Puget Sound and Lake Union.



Clean and bright, this home has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen boasts lots of cupboard space and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. You can entertain your guests on your balcony/deck/patio and private fenced in yard. This home has an office/study space and is wired for high-speed internet. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and master bath. The washer and dryer are included. Heating is forced-air. The landlord pays for the landscaping.



Parking is in the 2-car attached garage.



No cats or dogs allowed. Near top-rated schools.



The landlord is open for a 9-month lease as well, aside from 12 months lease.



