1916 14th Ave W C

Charming Studio Apartment in Queen Anne



A fantastic opportunity to enjoy living in a charming in the desired Interbay/West Queen Anne location. This spacious and remodeled, studio, 1 bath apartment overlooks Elliot Bay and Magnolia Hill. The unit is designed with soothing colors, antique hardware and features a pantry. Spend cozy evenings in the living space with bamboo hardwood floors and a gas stove fireplace. Includes 1 designated parking space. Additional storage space is available upon request. This location is perfect for pets with a large completely redone backyard and many nearby trails leading to parks and Queen Anne hill. Just two blocks from Whole Foods, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Interbay golf course. Bus lines D, 1, 19, 24, 32 & 33 are just a block away.

