Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1916 14th Ave W C

1916 14th Avenue West
Location

1916 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Charming Studio Apartment in Queen Anne - Property Id: 98092

A fantastic opportunity to enjoy living in a charming in the desired Interbay/West Queen Anne location. This spacious and remodeled, studio, 1 bath apartment overlooks Elliot Bay and Magnolia Hill. The unit is designed with soothing colors, antique hardware and features a pantry. Spend cozy evenings in the living space with bamboo hardwood floors and a gas stove fireplace. Includes 1 designated parking space. Additional storage space is available upon request. This location is perfect for pets with a large completely redone backyard and many nearby trails leading to parks and Queen Anne hill. Just two blocks from Whole Foods, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Interbay golf course. Bus lines D, 1, 19, 24, 32 & 33 are just a block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98092
Property Id 98092

(RLNE5734294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 14th Ave W C have any available units?
1916 14th Ave W C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 14th Ave W C have?
Some of 1916 14th Ave W C's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 14th Ave W C currently offering any rent specials?
1916 14th Ave W C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 14th Ave W C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 14th Ave W C is pet friendly.
Does 1916 14th Ave W C offer parking?
Yes, 1916 14th Ave W C offers parking.
Does 1916 14th Ave W C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 14th Ave W C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 14th Ave W C have a pool?
No, 1916 14th Ave W C does not have a pool.
Does 1916 14th Ave W C have accessible units?
No, 1916 14th Ave W C does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 14th Ave W C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 14th Ave W C has units with dishwashers.

