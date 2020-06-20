All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2

1905 42nd Avenue East · (833) 367-6963
Location

1905 42nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
This very private and remarkably well designed 3-level 1 bedroom, 1bathrom, loft-style condominium is located in the highly desirable Seattle neighborhood of Madison Park.
A great location that is just seconds from your front door to Lake Washington, parks, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, a market, gift shops, clothing boutiques, hair salons, dry cleaners, banks, and many other services.

Come home to this quiet end-unit condo and enter through a secure main building front entrance or through a private courtyard garden gate.

3 level loft: bath, laundry, 2 closets on 1st level Great room with kitchen on main level - close to the floor to ceiling windows. Bedroom with picture window and a large closet on the 3rd level

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities / Water, sewer, trash included in rent
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2, Seattle, King, Washington, 98112.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have any available units?
1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have?
Some of 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
