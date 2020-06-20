Amenities

This very private and remarkably well designed 3-level 1 bedroom, 1bathrom, loft-style condominium is located in the highly desirable Seattle neighborhood of Madison Park.

A great location that is just seconds from your front door to Lake Washington, parks, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, a market, gift shops, clothing boutiques, hair salons, dry cleaners, banks, and many other services.



Come home to this quiet end-unit condo and enter through a secure main building front entrance or through a private courtyard garden gate.



3 level loft: bath, laundry, 2 closets on 1st level Great room with kitchen on main level - close to the floor to ceiling windows. Bedroom with picture window and a large closet on the 3rd level



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities / Water, sewer, trash included in rent

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1905 42nd Ave E Apt 2, Seattle, King, Washington, 98112.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



No Pets Allowed



