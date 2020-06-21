1865 McGilvra Blvd E

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate, darling, completely updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with tons of extra bonus spaces. Main level has a spacious living room w fp, separate dining area with access to a perfect fully fenced backyard with a deck, gourmet kitchen with all newer stainless- steel appliances, two bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Fully finished basement with a family room with a 2nd fp, another large area off of family room and the 3rd bath. Owner provides lawn care and edging. Tenant to maintain beds. Right in the heart of Madison Park within walking distance to all the amenities Madison Park has to offer.



Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Prefer no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management