1865 McGilvra Blvd E
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:54 AM

1865 McGilvra Blvd E

1865 Mcgilvra Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1865 Mcgilvra Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate, darling, completely updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with tons of extra bonus spaces. Main level has a spacious living room w fp, separate dining area with access to a perfect fully fenced backyard with a deck, gourmet kitchen with all newer stainless- steel appliances, two bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Fully finished basement with a family room with a 2nd fp, another large area off of family room and the 3rd bath. Owner provides lawn care and edging. Tenant to maintain beds. Right in the heart of Madison Park within walking distance to all the amenities Madison Park has to offer.

Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Prefer no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have any available units?
1865 McGilvra Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1865 McGilvra Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
1865 McGilvra Blvd E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 McGilvra Blvd E pet-friendly?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E offer parking?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not offer parking.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have a pool?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not have a pool.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have accessible units?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 McGilvra Blvd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 McGilvra Blvd E does not have units with air conditioning.
