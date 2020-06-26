All apartments in Seattle
1828 E Union Street

1828 East Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1828 East Union Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill/Central Seattle Townhome - Available September 18th - This sophisticated and modern 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome has style, location and convenience! Newly built townhome features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and gas oven/range. Light and airy open floor plan! Second floor offers two bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level spacious master bedroom with large closets and stylish master bath. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views. Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking space in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful location is close to everything! One small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat okay with $500 deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush at (206) 551-9589 or kim@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 E Union Street have any available units?
1828 E Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 E Union Street have?
Some of 1828 E Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 E Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1828 E Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 E Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 E Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1828 E Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 1828 E Union Street offers parking.
Does 1828 E Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 E Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 E Union Street have a pool?
No, 1828 E Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1828 E Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1828 E Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 E Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 E Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
