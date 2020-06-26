1828 E Union Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Capitol Hill/Central Seattle Townhome - Available September 18th - This sophisticated and modern 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome has style, location and convenience! Newly built townhome features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and gas oven/range. Light and airy open floor plan! Second floor offers two bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level spacious master bedroom with large closets and stylish master bath. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views. Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking space in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful location is close to everything! One small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat okay with $500 deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush at (206) 551-9589 or kim@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #SeattleUniversity #SwedishHospitalRentals



(RLNE5152838)