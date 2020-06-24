All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:13 AM

1820 Franklin Avenue E

1820 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Space Needle Views & easy commute to Amazon & downtown! Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with Luxurious top floor master suite featuring five-piece bath (jetted tub), large walk-in closet and view deck. Take in the partial views of Lake Union, Seattle skyline and Space Needle. Smart floorplan with 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room that includes full sized washer/dryer on the bottom level, with separate access. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room, sunken living room with fireplace and 10ft ceilings. Slate entry, hardwoods in kitchen/dining, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Half bath on main level. Don't miss the attached 1 car garage! Pets okay case by case with deposit.

Light & bright end unit with beautifully landscaped front yard. Minutes to Downtown and walking distance to Amazon & S. Lake Union.

Please apply at www.tctpm.com. $45 application fee for each person 18+ or older. Pets case by case and approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have any available units?
1820 Franklin Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have?
Some of 1820 Franklin Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Franklin Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Franklin Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Franklin Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Franklin Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Franklin Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Franklin Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have a pool?
No, 1820 Franklin Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1820 Franklin Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Franklin Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Franklin Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

