1820 Franklin Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Space Needle Views & easy commute to Amazon & downtown! Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with Luxurious top floor master suite featuring five-piece bath (jetted tub), large walk-in closet and view deck. Take in the partial views of Lake Union, Seattle skyline and Space Needle. Smart floorplan with 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room that includes full sized washer/dryer on the bottom level, with separate access. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room, sunken living room with fireplace and 10ft ceilings. Slate entry, hardwoods in kitchen/dining, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Half bath on main level. Don't miss the attached 1 car garage! Pets okay case by case with deposit.



Light & bright end unit with beautifully landscaped front yard. Minutes to Downtown and walking distance to Amazon & S. Lake Union.



Please apply at www.tctpm.com. $45 application fee for each person 18+ or older. Pets case by case and approved by owner.