1819 SW 96th Lane

Amenities
Center unit offers spacious floor plan with 1639 SF of heated living space! Home enjoys 3 true Bedrooms, 3.25 Baths, quartz counters, gas range, rustic vinyl plank flooring and heated tile floors in both upper level bathrooms! Stackable washer/dryer found in an actual laundry room in this unit.
12 Modern Town homes with a distinctive farmhouse flair! Visit https://www.roxbury12.com/ for more information on units, area, pricing and floorplans. Tons of shops and restaurants nearby on 16th Ave SW and only minutes to Westwood Village.