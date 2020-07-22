1819 SW 96th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Center unit offers spacious floor plan with 1639 SF of heated living space! Home enjoys 3 true Bedrooms, 3.25 Baths, quartz counters, gas range, rustic vinyl plank flooring and heated tile floors in both upper level bathrooms! Stackable washer/dryer found in an actual laundry room in this unit.

12 Modern Town homes with a distinctive farmhouse flair! Visit https://www.roxbury12.com/ for more information on units, area, pricing and floorplans. Tons of shops and restaurants nearby on 16th Ave SW and only minutes to Westwood Village.