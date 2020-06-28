All apartments in Seattle
1809 25th Ave.

1809 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1809 25th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
1809 25th Ave. Available 09/09/19 Beautiful Madison Valley Craftsman! - You are going to love living in this wonderfully updated 1909 Craftsman! The main floor consists of a spacious living room with a large picture window. Both the living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood floors and picture molding. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. A charming powder room and mudroom are also located on the main floor.

The upstairs has three spacious bedrooms--the master has a view of the Cascades! A full bathroom and stacking front load washer and dryer are also located upstairs.

The unfinished basement provides tons of storage.

The home also has a beautiful fenced back yard, deck area and a huge detached garage accessed from the wide alley.
Very close to numerous parks and easily accessible by car or bus to Downtown, I-5, and 520. Contact us now to view this lovely home!

-Showings by appointment only.
-Please have all potential tenants present at showing.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Furnace filter fee of $10/mo.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-Furnace Filter Program fee of $10/month.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE5118562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 25th Ave. have any available units?
1809 25th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 25th Ave. have?
Some of 1809 25th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 25th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1809 25th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 25th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 25th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1809 25th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1809 25th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1809 25th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 25th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 25th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1809 25th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1809 25th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1809 25th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 25th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 25th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
