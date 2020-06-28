Amenities

1809 25th Ave. Available 09/09/19 Beautiful Madison Valley Craftsman! - You are going to love living in this wonderfully updated 1909 Craftsman! The main floor consists of a spacious living room with a large picture window. Both the living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood floors and picture molding. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. A charming powder room and mudroom are also located on the main floor.



The upstairs has three spacious bedrooms--the master has a view of the Cascades! A full bathroom and stacking front load washer and dryer are also located upstairs.



The unfinished basement provides tons of storage.



The home also has a beautiful fenced back yard, deck area and a huge detached garage accessed from the wide alley.

Very close to numerous parks and easily accessible by car or bus to Downtown, I-5, and 520. Contact us now to view this lovely home!



-Showings by appointment only.

-Please have all potential tenants present at showing.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Furnace filter fee of $10/mo.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-Furnace Filter Program fee of $10/month.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



