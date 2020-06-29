All apartments in Seattle
1802 NW 85th St

1802 Northwest 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Northwest 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1802 NW 85th St Available 04/01/20 Ballard Built Green home - Smart living for tenants who crave both affordable and stylish living, with the city right outside their door. The smaller footprint of this 2-bed, 2-bath townhome was designed to have a lower environmental impact and features Earth-friendly elements throughout. The open-concept main floor makes for easy entertaining and flows onto private deck. 1 bed, bath and laundry on 2nd floor; 3rd floor master suite private balcony. Near shopping and restaurants in Ballard or Greenwood. no pets firm. 12 mo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5549385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

