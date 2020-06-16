Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

1766 N Northgate Way #F Available 07/01/20 Convenient North Seattle Townhouse! A/C! Virtual Tour Available! - Please visit our website Mapleleafmgt.com to view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you are interested in applying.



To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MePW1Ry2n4B8xJg16g4Xzao5OEQwbdqL



Low maintenance home in a convenient location. Sited off the street, this quiet home has an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard, spacious entry, efficient kitchen, and fresh paint throughout. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious dining area and living room with a fireplace. Half bath located on the main floor.



Upstairs you'll find two generously sized bedrooms with big closets and air conditioning to keep you cool during the warm summer months! There is also a full bathroom and huge laundry closet with W/D - no hauling your laundry between floors in this home!



One car garage with plenty of storage. fenced backyard. Easy access to buses downtown, North Seattle Community College, I-5, Northgate Mall, eateries, hospitals and movies.



This home is available July 1.



-No pets, please.

-12 month minimum lease required.

-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard care is tenant's responsibility.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



No Pets Allowed



