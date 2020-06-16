All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1766 N Northgate Way #F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1766 N Northgate Way #F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1766 N Northgate Way #F

1766 North Northgate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1766 North Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1766 N Northgate Way #F Available 07/01/20 Convenient North Seattle Townhouse! A/C! Virtual Tour Available! - Please visit our website Mapleleafmgt.com to view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you are interested in applying.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MePW1Ry2n4B8xJg16g4Xzao5OEQwbdqL

Low maintenance home in a convenient location. Sited off the street, this quiet home has an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard, spacious entry, efficient kitchen, and fresh paint throughout. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious dining area and living room with a fireplace. Half bath located on the main floor.

Upstairs you'll find two generously sized bedrooms with big closets and air conditioning to keep you cool during the warm summer months! There is also a full bathroom and huge laundry closet with W/D - no hauling your laundry between floors in this home!

One car garage with plenty of storage. fenced backyard. Easy access to buses downtown, North Seattle Community College, I-5, Northgate Mall, eateries, hospitals and movies.

This home is available July 1.

-No pets, please.
-12 month minimum lease required.
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care is tenant's responsibility.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4089655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have any available units?
1766 N Northgate Way #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1766 N Northgate Way #F currently offering any rent specials?
1766 N Northgate Way #F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 N Northgate Way #F pet-friendly?
No, 1766 N Northgate Way #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F offer parking?
Yes, 1766 N Northgate Way #F does offer parking.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1766 N Northgate Way #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have a pool?
No, 1766 N Northgate Way #F does not have a pool.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have accessible units?
No, 1766 N Northgate Way #F does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1766 N Northgate Way #F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1766 N Northgate Way #F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1766 N Northgate Way #F has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University