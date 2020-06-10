All apartments in Seattle
1757 19th Ave S #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1757 19th Ave S #B

1757 19th Ave S · No Longer Available

Location

1757 19th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 3 Bedroom Beacon Hill Townhouse - Beautiful new home just minutes from I-90, downtown, I-5, anywhere you wanna go! Entertain from the rooftop deck w/ spectacular views of the mountains. Enjoy a master suite w/ rainfall shower and walk in closet. This home has it all; from parking to stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Come see this commuter's dream. Pets ok. $3095/month. $40 application fee.

Call Eric at 425-835-2406 to view.

3 MONTH LEASE ONLY
No Smoking
Pets Allowed

(RLNE2896574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 19th Ave S #B have any available units?
1757 19th Ave S #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 19th Ave S #B have?
Some of 1757 19th Ave S #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 19th Ave S #B currently offering any rent specials?
1757 19th Ave S #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 19th Ave S #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 19th Ave S #B is pet friendly.
Does 1757 19th Ave S #B offer parking?
Yes, 1757 19th Ave S #B offers parking.
Does 1757 19th Ave S #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 19th Ave S #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 19th Ave S #B have a pool?
No, 1757 19th Ave S #B does not have a pool.
Does 1757 19th Ave S #B have accessible units?
No, 1757 19th Ave S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 19th Ave S #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 19th Ave S #B does not have units with dishwashers.
