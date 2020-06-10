1757 19th Ave S #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 3 Bedroom Beacon Hill Townhouse - Beautiful new home just minutes from I-90, downtown, I-5, anywhere you wanna go! Entertain from the rooftop deck w/ spectacular views of the mountains. Enjoy a master suite w/ rainfall shower and walk in closet. This home has it all; from parking to stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Come see this commuter's dream. Pets ok. $3095/month. $40 application fee.



Call Eric at 425-835-2406 to view.



3 MONTH LEASE ONLY

No Smoking

Pets Allowed



(RLNE2896574)