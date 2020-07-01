1749 NE 94th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious Four-Bedroom Home in Maple Leaf Neighborhood: FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/618312



Enjoy living in this perfect example of Mid Century Modern architecture complete with period light fixtures, gleaming hardwood floors and a slate entryway. Large south-facing windows fill the house with sunlight and give a beautiful view of the fenced back yard. The rare cedar-lined dining room includes access to the deck--an ideal layout for entertaining. The main floor includes three bedrooms, full bath, an en suite master bath, and a kitchen that has both a bar for seating plus space for a kitchen table. The daylight basement features new flooring and an updated bonus space, the fourth bedroom, another 3/4 bathroom, a laundry room that includes storage space, and a separate entrance. The home also has a 2-car carport, mature landscaping, and great access to nearby transit and amenities.



~Small dog ok with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on premises.

~12-month lease minimum.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5626790)