All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1747 S Hanford St 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1747 S Hanford St 7
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

1747 S Hanford St 7

1747 South Hanford Street · (425) 653-5978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1747 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 North Beacon Hill 1bdrm 1st floor Unit - Property Id: 281436

Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 1st floor unit with full bath. Street parking, very convenient to bus line. Centrally located. Within a few blocks to Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill Library, Jefferson Community Center, Golf course. Close access to Downtown Seattle, I-5 and I-90. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281436
Property Id 281436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have any available units?
1747 S Hanford St 7 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have?
Some of 1747 S Hanford St 7's amenities include hardwood floors, clubhouse, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 S Hanford St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1747 S Hanford St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 S Hanford St 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 offer parking?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have a pool?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have accessible units?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 S Hanford St 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 S Hanford St 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1747 S Hanford St 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity