1747 S Hanford St 7

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill 1bdrm 1st floor Unit



Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 1st floor unit with full bath. Street parking, very convenient to bus line. Centrally located. Within a few blocks to Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill Library, Jefferson Community Center, Golf course. Close access to Downtown Seattle, I-5 and I-90. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103.

No Pets Allowed



