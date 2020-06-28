1741 S Hanford St 1

Amenities

Ready to show around August 23, 2019. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 2nd floor corner unit with full bath, street parking, very convenient to bus line, Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill library, Jefferson Golf course, Downtown Seattle. First/deposit, good credit/rental history/employment. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103. https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144659

No Pets Allowed



