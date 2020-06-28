All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1741 S Hanford St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1741 S Hanford St 1
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1741 S Hanford St 1

1741 South Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1741 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1bdrm 2nd floor Corner Unit North Beacon Hill - Property Id: 144659

Ready to show around August 23, 2019. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 2nd floor corner unit with full bath, street parking, very convenient to bus line, Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill library, Jefferson Golf course, Downtown Seattle. First/deposit, good credit/rental history/employment. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. Call JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103. https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144659
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144659p
Property Id 144659

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have any available units?
1741 S Hanford St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have?
Some of 1741 S Hanford St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 S Hanford St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1741 S Hanford St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 S Hanford St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 offer parking?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have a pool?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 S Hanford St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 S Hanford St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University