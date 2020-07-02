Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Westlake Duplex with Lake Union VIEWS!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1734-dexter-ave-n?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



1 bedroom and 1 bath, approx. 1200 sq. ft. duplex with amazing views of Lake Union. With an oversized deck, this home is perfect for relaxing in the sun or entertaining. Other features include new carpet, yard service, washer and dryer in shared laundry room, 1 covered parking spot and location close to downtown Seattle.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.