Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:02 PM

1734 Dexter Ave N

1734 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST! Westlake Duplex with Lake Union VIEWS!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1734-dexter-ave-n?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

1 bedroom and 1 bath, approx. 1200 sq. ft. duplex with amazing views of Lake Union. With an oversized deck, this home is perfect for relaxing in the sun or entertaining. Other features include new carpet, yard service, washer and dryer in shared laundry room, 1 covered parking spot and location close to downtown Seattle.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
1734 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 1734 Dexter Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Dexter Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1734 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1734 Dexter Ave N offers parking.
Does 1734 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Dexter Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 1734 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1734 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Dexter Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

