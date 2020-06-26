Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1730-dexter-ave-n-1?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Newly remodeled 2 bed/1.75 bath with gorgeous Lake Union views. The main floor has an oversized bonus room attached to nook area, living room with wood fireplace, washer/dryer, and large deck overlooking garden with lake views. Kitchen has all new appliances and several cabinets for storage. Upper floor has two bedrooms and .75 bath. Close to downtown, shopping, schools, and freeway. Yard care included in rent. A MUST SEE!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.