Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

1730 Dexter Ave N

1730 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1730-dexter-ave-n-1?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Newly remodeled 2 bed/1.75 bath with gorgeous Lake Union views. The main floor has an oversized bonus room attached to nook area, living room with wood fireplace, washer/dryer, and large deck overlooking garden with lake views. Kitchen has all new appliances and several cabinets for storage. Upper floor has two bedrooms and .75 bath. Close to downtown, shopping, schools, and freeway. Yard care included in rent. A MUST SEE!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
1730 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 1730 Dexter Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Dexter Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1730 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
No, 1730 Dexter Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Dexter Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 1730 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1730 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Dexter Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
