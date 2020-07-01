1729 12th Avenue South

Amenities

Light filled North Beacon 1 bed features skylights, new carpet, paint, washer/dryer & more, ample closets, extra storage & seasonal west views from your private balcony! The kitchen has a breakfast bar for entertaining or you could show your guests the panoramic year-round views from the rooftop deck. Elevator & secure garage parking. Close to light rail, library, freeways and parks, as well as pet friendly! Available for move in today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.