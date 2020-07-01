All apartments in Seattle
1729 12th Avenue South

1729 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1729 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light filled North Beacon 1 bed features skylights, new carpet, paint, washer/dryer & more, ample closets, extra storage & seasonal west views from your private balcony! The kitchen has a breakfast bar for entertaining or you could show your guests the panoramic year-round views from the rooftop deck. Elevator & secure garage parking. Close to light rail, library, freeways and parks, as well as pet friendly! Available for move in today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 12th Avenue South have any available units?
1729 12th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 12th Avenue South have?
Some of 1729 12th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 12th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1729 12th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 12th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 12th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1729 12th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1729 12th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1729 12th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 12th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 12th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1729 12th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1729 12th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1729 12th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 12th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 12th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

