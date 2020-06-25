1728- A 13th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Town-home in Great Beacon Hill Location - Available now is a lovely newly built town-home in the north Beacon Hill neighborhood. Including three bedrooms (one is smaller and may be best suited as an office/work space), hardwoods throughout the living and kitchen, patio on 1st and a deck on 2nd floor, washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and stainless steel appliances.



The neighborhood couldn't be better either as you're just minutes to stores and restaurants, downtown Seattle, light rail, Capitol Hill and many bus lines for an easy commute anywhere in the city. Walk to the park and community center just a block away! Our online accounts make the move in process a breeze with applications, lease signing, online payments and maintenance requests all in one easy place.



Leasing Details:

Availability - available now

Rent - $2,850.00

Utilities - Paid directly to providers

Deposit - $2,850.00 fully refundable

Application fee - $45 per applicant

Pet Deposit - $250.00 fully refundable (pets subject to approval)

Move in Fee - None

Pet Fee - None

Pet Rent - None



