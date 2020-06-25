All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1728- A 13th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1728- A 13th Ave S
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:20 PM

1728- A 13th Ave S

1728 13th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1728 13th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Town-home in Great Beacon Hill Location - Available now is a lovely newly built town-home in the north Beacon Hill neighborhood. Including three bedrooms (one is smaller and may be best suited as an office/work space), hardwoods throughout the living and kitchen, patio on 1st and a deck on 2nd floor, washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and stainless steel appliances.

The neighborhood couldn't be better either as you're just minutes to stores and restaurants, downtown Seattle, light rail, Capitol Hill and many bus lines for an easy commute anywhere in the city. Walk to the park and community center just a block away! Our online accounts make the move in process a breeze with applications, lease signing, online payments and maintenance requests all in one easy place.

Leasing Details:
Availability - available now
Rent - $2,850.00
Utilities - Paid directly to providers
Deposit - $2,850.00 fully refundable
Application fee - $45 per applicant
Pet Deposit - $250.00 fully refundable (pets subject to approval)
Move in Fee - None
Pet Fee - None
Pet Rent - None

(RLNE4850756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728- A 13th Ave S have any available units?
1728- A 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728- A 13th Ave S have?
Some of 1728- A 13th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728- A 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1728- A 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728- A 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728- A 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1728- A 13th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1728- A 13th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1728- A 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728- A 13th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728- A 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1728- A 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1728- A 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1728- A 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1728- A 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728- A 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University