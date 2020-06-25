1728- A 13th Ave S

Amenities
Large Town-home in Great Beacon Hill Location - Available now is a lovely newly built town-home in the north Beacon Hill neighborhood. Including three bedrooms (one is smaller and may be best suited as an office/work space), hardwoods throughout the living and kitchen, patio on 1st and a deck on 2nd floor, washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and stainless steel appliances.
The neighborhood couldn't be better either as you're just minutes to stores and restaurants, downtown Seattle, light rail, Capitol Hill and many bus lines for an easy commute anywhere in the city. Walk to the park and community center just a block away! Our online accounts make the move in process a breeze with applications, lease signing, online payments and maintenance requests all in one easy place.
Leasing Details:
Availability - available now
Rent - $2,850.00
Utilities - Paid directly to providers
Deposit - $2,850.00 fully refundable
Application fee - $45 per applicant
Pet Deposit - $250.00 fully refundable (pets subject to approval)
Move in Fee - None
Pet Fee - None
Pet Rent - None
(RLNE4850756)