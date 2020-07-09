1710 Dexter Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/723bd00091 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/723bd00091 Coolest home with Lake Union View built in 2008. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one car garage, zero lot house. Small back yard patio off the kitchen level and BBQ in place fenced. First level- garage, second- kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, third- bedroom and bathroom, fourth- Master bedroom and heated floors bathroom and balcony with view of Lake Union. Storage Unit on a balcony. Pleasant downtown living in the heart of Queen Anne! Just minutes away from downtown with many restaurants and entertainment options. Easy access to HWY99 and bus lines. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.