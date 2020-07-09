All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

1710 Dexter Ave N

1710 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/723bd00091 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/723bd00091 Coolest home with Lake Union View built in 2008. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one car garage, zero lot house. Small back yard patio off the kitchen level and BBQ in place fenced. First level- garage, second- kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, third- bedroom and bathroom, fourth- Master bedroom and heated floors bathroom and balcony with view of Lake Union. Storage Unit on a balcony. Pleasant downtown living in the heart of Queen Anne! Just minutes away from downtown with many restaurants and entertainment options. Easy access to HWY99 and bus lines. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
1710 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 1710 Dexter Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Dexter Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Dexter Ave N offers parking.
Does 1710 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Dexter Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 1710 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1710 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Dexter Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

