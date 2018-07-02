1706 Dexter Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gem of a Home - West Lake Union - Don't let this one slip away. Just minutes from South Lake Union, Amazon, Google, Tableau, Facebook, restaurants, shopping, coffee, and more.

This two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse features a fabulous front patio with lots of privacy, a gas fireplace for cool PNW evenings, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large master with an en suite bathroom, large storage area and washer/dryer in the daylight lower level. Upper level has living room, full bathroom, second bedroom, and kitchen. Dedicated parking spot (one).



*We do no accept portable screening reports

*All tenants over 18 years old must apply

*Applications are $50

*Holding fee of $500 will be collected before application is run. If tenants qualify - the $500 will go toward the security deposit.

If the tenants qualify and decide not to take the rental the $500 will not be refunded.

*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate

*All utilities paid by tenant



