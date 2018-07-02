All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 22 2019

1706 Dexter Ave N

1706 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gem of a Home - West Lake Union - Don't let this one slip away. Just minutes from South Lake Union, Amazon, Google, Tableau, Facebook, restaurants, shopping, coffee, and more.
This two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse features a fabulous front patio with lots of privacy, a gas fireplace for cool PNW evenings, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large master with an en suite bathroom, large storage area and washer/dryer in the daylight lower level. Upper level has living room, full bathroom, second bedroom, and kitchen. Dedicated parking spot (one).

*We do no accept portable screening reports
*All tenants over 18 years old must apply
*Applications are $50
*Holding fee of $500 will be collected before application is run. If tenants qualify - the $500 will go toward the security deposit.
If the tenants qualify and decide not to take the rental the $500 will not be refunded.
*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate
*All utilities paid by tenant

(RLNE5268740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
1706 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 1706 Dexter Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Dexter Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Dexter Ave N offers parking.
Does 1706 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Dexter Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 1706 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1706 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Dexter Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

