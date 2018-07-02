1706 Dexter Ave N

Amenities
Gem of a Home - West Lake Union - Don't let this one slip away. Just minutes from South Lake Union, Amazon, Google, Tableau, Facebook, restaurants, shopping, coffee, and more.
This two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse features a fabulous front patio with lots of privacy, a gas fireplace for cool PNW evenings, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large master with an en suite bathroom, large storage area and washer/dryer in the daylight lower level. Upper level has living room, full bathroom, second bedroom, and kitchen. Dedicated parking spot (one).
*We do no accept portable screening reports
*All tenants over 18 years old must apply
*Applications are $50
*Holding fee of $500 will be collected before application is run. If tenants qualify - the $500 will go toward the security deposit.
If the tenants qualify and decide not to take the rental the $500 will not be refunded.
*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate
*All utilities paid by tenant
(RLNE5268740)