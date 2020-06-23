All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1704 E Marion St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1704 E Marion St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1704 E Marion St

1704 E Marion St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1704 E Marion St, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
1704 E Marion St Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Modern 2BR + Office Home in Ideal Location! 87 Walkscore! - *Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*

City living at its best! This is an ultra modern, energy efficient, new construction 3 bdrm home, minutes away from the Pike/Pine corridor and all Capitol Hill has to offer!

The entry floor has two lovely bedrooms with full size bathroom in between. Head upstairs to the main floor, where you'll find an open floor plan with a chefs kitchen, stainless appliances, airy and bright living and dining area with floor to ceiling windows! The spacious master bedroom upstairs has ample closet space, with gorgeous modern bathroom attached. One flight up you'll find the expansive roof top deck, perfect for entertaining, complete with both mountain and city views! Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. This home is nestled in a beautiful brand new community of homes.

With a Walkscore of 87, Seattle is at your doorstep with parks, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, bars, & shops a 10 minute walk away! Several hospital campuses down the street as well: Virginia Mason, Harborview, and Swedish. Whatever you can't walk to, there is public transit abound: several bus lines up and down Madison and Cherry, the streetcar a few blocks away, and a light rail station within a mile. Several hospital campuses down the street as well!

- 1 reserved off-street parking spot, zone parking elsewhere
- 4 Star Built Green Certified
- Security system included
- 12 month lease term
- Full W/D
- Tenants pay all utilities.
- One small pet considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent
can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary (no interest)
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability

(RLNE4617111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 E Marion St have any available units?
1704 E Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 E Marion St have?
Some of 1704 E Marion St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 E Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
1704 E Marion St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 E Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 E Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 1704 E Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 1704 E Marion St does offer parking.
Does 1704 E Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 E Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 E Marion St have a pool?
No, 1704 E Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 1704 E Marion St have accessible units?
No, 1704 E Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 E Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 E Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University