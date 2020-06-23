Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

1704 E Marion St Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Modern 2BR + Office Home in Ideal Location! 87 Walkscore! - *Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*



City living at its best! This is an ultra modern, energy efficient, new construction 3 bdrm home, minutes away from the Pike/Pine corridor and all Capitol Hill has to offer!



The entry floor has two lovely bedrooms with full size bathroom in between. Head upstairs to the main floor, where you'll find an open floor plan with a chefs kitchen, stainless appliances, airy and bright living and dining area with floor to ceiling windows! The spacious master bedroom upstairs has ample closet space, with gorgeous modern bathroom attached. One flight up you'll find the expansive roof top deck, perfect for entertaining, complete with both mountain and city views! Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. This home is nestled in a beautiful brand new community of homes.



With a Walkscore of 87, Seattle is at your doorstep with parks, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, bars, & shops a 10 minute walk away! Several hospital campuses down the street as well: Virginia Mason, Harborview, and Swedish. Whatever you can't walk to, there is public transit abound: several bus lines up and down Madison and Cherry, the streetcar a few blocks away, and a light rail station within a mile. Several hospital campuses down the street as well!



- 1 reserved off-street parking spot, zone parking elsewhere

- 4 Star Built Green Certified

- Security system included

- 12 month lease term

- Full W/D

- Tenants pay all utilities.

- One small pet considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent

can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary (no interest)

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability



(RLNE4617111)