Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

169 23 Ave

169 23rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

169 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5556de0e7 ----
Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/d5556de0e7

This main level, 3 bd home is nestled in a 4-plex off 23rd ave and you are looking at the main unit. Recently remodeled to capture the original feel and architecture of the early 20th Century yet adorned with modern finishes, this timeless classic will not disappoint. Huge living room, oversized dining room, open kitchen, large bathroom and 3 generous bedrooms make up this 1 level floorplan. Heating is baseboard and individually zone controlled. There is a shared laundry room with direct access from inside the unit. Shared parking. Shared common yard. Alley access.

The best of this place is the location! Ideally situated in the Heart of Central District, it is right near lots of great restaurants, Swedish Medical Center, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Garfield High School, Seattle U, And so much more. Bus lines to downtown are steps away.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 23 Ave have any available units?
169 23 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 23 Ave have?
Some of 169 23 Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 23 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
169 23 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 23 Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 23 Ave is pet friendly.
Does 169 23 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 169 23 Ave offers parking.
Does 169 23 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 23 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 23 Ave have a pool?
No, 169 23 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 169 23 Ave have accessible units?
No, 169 23 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 169 23 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 23 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

