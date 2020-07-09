169 23 Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This main level, 3 bd home is nestled in a 4-plex off 23rd ave and you are looking at the main unit. Recently remodeled to capture the original feel and architecture of the early 20th Century yet adorned with modern finishes, this timeless classic will not disappoint. Huge living room, oversized dining room, open kitchen, large bathroom and 3 generous bedrooms make up this 1 level floorplan. Heating is baseboard and individually zone controlled. There is a shared laundry room with direct access from inside the unit. Shared parking. Shared common yard. Alley access.



The best of this place is the location! Ideally situated in the Heart of Central District, it is right near lots of great restaurants, Swedish Medical Center, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Garfield High School, Seattle U, And so much more. Bus lines to downtown are steps away.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.