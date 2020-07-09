All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1628 41st Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1628 41st Ave E
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

1628 41st Ave E

1628 41st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1628 41st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
bike storage
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The Metz Apartments is a beautiful vintage brick building in the heart of one of Seattle's most sought-after and stylish neighborhoods. Located only two blocks from the beach, the property is situated close to the Red Apple grocery store, Starbucks and all of Madison Park's charming shops & amazing restaurants. Walk out your door to the park, or hike up the hill to the Arboretum's jogging trails. There is easy access to 520 and the eastside. Quiet, professional tenants occupy the building and there is bike storage on-site. It is on the #11 bus line to Capitol Hill and downtown and there is plenty of parking on the streets around the building. Apartment C is a 425 sq. ft. light-filled quiet peaceful studio.. It is fully furnished and available either monthly or with a 1 year lease. The fast WIFI is in free. Pls text or call for an appointment or further information.

Terms: Month to month or 1 year lease. Free fast Wifi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 41st Ave E have any available units?
1628 41st Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 41st Ave E have?
Some of 1628 41st Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 41st Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1628 41st Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 41st Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1628 41st Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1628 41st Ave E offer parking?
No, 1628 41st Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1628 41st Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 41st Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 41st Ave E have a pool?
No, 1628 41st Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1628 41st Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1628 41st Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 41st Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 41st Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University