1628 41st Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets bike storage microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access

The Metz Apartments is a beautiful vintage brick building in the heart of one of Seattle's most sought-after and stylish neighborhoods. Located only two blocks from the beach, the property is situated close to the Red Apple grocery store, Starbucks and all of Madison Park's charming shops & amazing restaurants. Walk out your door to the park, or hike up the hill to the Arboretum's jogging trails. There is easy access to 520 and the eastside. Quiet, professional tenants occupy the building and there is bike storage on-site. It is on the #11 bus line to Capitol Hill and downtown and there is plenty of parking on the streets around the building. Apartment C is a 425 sq. ft. light-filled quiet peaceful studio.. It is fully furnished and available either monthly or with a 1 year lease. The fast WIFI is in free. Pls text or call for an appointment or further information.



Terms: Month to month or 1 year lease. Free fast Wifi included.