Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Welcome to another lovely 3BR 2.5 BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1621 S Weller St #B Seattle WA. The location is perfect for walking to Downtown Seattle. Only blocks away from the sports stadiums! Big modern kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters & blonde wood flooring. The kitchen flows into the living room w/ a cozy fireplace & patio w/ views to enjoy! The first floor has 2 bedrooms w/ jack & jill bath. Middle/entry floor has a full bath & bedroom. Fully fenced yard & an attached garage! Rent is $2995 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by calling Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064