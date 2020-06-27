All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:44 PM

1621 S Weller St B

1621 South Weller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 South Weller Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to another lovely 3BR 2.5 BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1621 S Weller St #B Seattle WA. The location is perfect for walking to Downtown Seattle. Only blocks away from the sports stadiums! Big modern kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters & blonde wood flooring. The kitchen flows into the living room w/ a cozy fireplace & patio w/ views to enjoy! The first floor has 2 bedrooms w/ jack & jill bath. Middle/entry floor has a full bath & bedroom. Fully fenced yard & an attached garage! Rent is $2995 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by calling Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 S Weller St B have any available units?
1621 S Weller St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 S Weller St B have?
Some of 1621 S Weller St B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 S Weller St B currently offering any rent specials?
1621 S Weller St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 S Weller St B pet-friendly?
No, 1621 S Weller St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1621 S Weller St B offer parking?
Yes, 1621 S Weller St B offers parking.
Does 1621 S Weller St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 S Weller St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 S Weller St B have a pool?
Yes, 1621 S Weller St B has a pool.
Does 1621 S Weller St B have accessible units?
No, 1621 S Weller St B does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 S Weller St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 S Weller St B does not have units with dishwashers.
